THROUGH OCTOBER 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Freeman LAD
|156
|600
|196
|116
|.327
|McNeil NYM
|145
|525
|171
|71
|.326
|Goldschmidt StL
|149
|556
|177
|105
|.318
|T.Turner LAD
|157
|641
|191
|100
|.298
|M.Machado SD
|148
|571
|168
|99
|.294
|Arenado StL
|147
|555
|162
|73
|.292
|S.Marte NYM
|118
|466
|136
|76
|.292
|Bohm Phi
|149
|577
|163
|79
|.282
|Hoerner ChC
|133
|475
|133
|56
|.280
|J.Turner LAD
|126
|461
|129
|61
|.280
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 44; Alonso, New York, 40; Riley, Atlanta, 38; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Tellez, Milwaukee, 34; Olson, Atlanta, 33; M.Machado, San Diego, 32; Adames, Milwaukee, 31.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 131; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 114; Lindor, New York, 103; Arenado, St. Louis, 102; Cron, Colorado, 102; M.Machado, San Diego, 101; Olson, Atlanta, 101; Freeman, Los Angeles, 98; Adames, Milwaukee, 97; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 21-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Darvish, San Diego, 16-8; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-5; Carrasco, New York, 15-7; Webb, San Francisco, 15-9; Bassitt, New York, 15-9; Fried, Atlanta, 14-7; Rodón, San Francisco, 14-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.