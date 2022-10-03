THROUGH OCTOBER 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Freeman LAD156600196116.327
McNeil NYM14552517171.326
Goldschmidt StL149556177105.318
T.Turner LAD157641191100.298
M.Machado SD14857116899.294
Arenado StL14755516273.292
S.Marte NYM11846613676.292
Bohm Phi14957716379.282
Hoerner ChC13347513356.280
J.Turner LAD12646112961.280

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 44; Alonso, New York, 40; Riley, Atlanta, 38; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Tellez, Milwaukee, 34; Olson, Atlanta, 33; M.Machado, San Diego, 32; Adames, Milwaukee, 31.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 131; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 114; Lindor, New York, 103; Arenado, St. Louis, 102; Cron, Colorado, 102; M.Machado, San Diego, 101; Olson, Atlanta, 101; Freeman, Los Angeles, 98; Adames, Milwaukee, 97; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 21-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Darvish, San Diego, 16-8; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-5; Carrasco, New York, 15-7; Webb, San Francisco, 15-9; Bassitt, New York, 15-9; Fried, Atlanta, 14-7; Rodón, San Francisco, 14-8.

