THROUGH JUNE 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Hays Bal672488040.323
Bichette Tor7531910138.317
Yoshida Bos662577839.304
Y.Díaz TB632417347.303
Verdugo Bos712848651.303
Taveras Tex602146437.299
Merrifield Tor682487430.298
J.Ramírez Cle702798243.294
Ohtani LAA742848349.292
Arozarena TB732577546.292

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Judge, New York, 19; Robert Jr., Chicago, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 16; A.García, Texas, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 15; Jung, Texas, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 58; Devers, Boston, 58; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 58; Alvarez, Houston, 55; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 55; Heim, Texas, 54; Semien, Texas, 54; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 50; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 49; Bichette, Toronto, 46.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-4; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Gausman, Toronto, 7-3; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-3.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you