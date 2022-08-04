THROUGH AUGUST 3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|93
|346
|114
|57
|.329
|Devers Bos
|89
|357
|115
|63
|.322
|T.Anderson ChW
|76
|319
|100
|50
|.313
|Bogaerts Bos
|101
|372
|116
|58
|.312
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|94
|344
|107
|45
|.311
|France Sea
|87
|344
|106
|39
|.308
|Benintendi NYY
|100
|367
|112
|42
|.305
|Kirk Tor
|92
|302
|92
|48
|.305
|Alvarez Hou
|89
|310
|94
|67
|.303
|J.Abreu ChW
|102
|391
|118
|57
|.302
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86; Alvarez, Houston, 72; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; A.García, Texas, 64; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Santander, Baltimore, 59.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.
