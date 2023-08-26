THROUGH AUGUST 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB11143214178.326
Bichette Tor11247615054.315
Ohtani LAA12746914398.305
Yoshida Bos11444613162.294
Tucker Hou12646113472.291
Merrifield Tor12045713259.289
Turner Bos11644512774.285
Hays Bal11441911960.284
Verdugo Bos11645012772.282
N.Lowe Tex12749814077.281

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 34; A.García, Texas, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 26; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; 4 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 95; A.García, Texas, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 91; Devers, Boston, 88; Suárez, Seattle, 83; Bregman, Houston, 83; Turner, Boston, 82; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 81; 3 tied at 80.

Pitching

Gibson, Baltimore, 13-7; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Cole, New York, 11-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you