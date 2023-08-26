THROUGH AUGUST 25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|111
|432
|141
|78
|.326
|Bichette Tor
|112
|476
|150
|54
|.315
|Ohtani LAA
|127
|469
|143
|98
|.305
|Yoshida Bos
|114
|446
|131
|62
|.294
|Tucker Hou
|126
|461
|134
|72
|.291
|Merrifield Tor
|120
|457
|132
|59
|.289
|Turner Bos
|116
|445
|127
|74
|.285
|Hays Bal
|114
|419
|119
|60
|.284
|Verdugo Bos
|116
|450
|127
|72
|.282
|N.Lowe Tex
|127
|498
|140
|77
|.281
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 34; A.García, Texas, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 26; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25; 4 tied at 24.
Runs Batted In
Tucker, Houston, 95; A.García, Texas, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 91; Devers, Boston, 88; Suárez, Seattle, 83; Bregman, Houston, 83; Turner, Boston, 82; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 81; 3 tied at 80.
Pitching
Gibson, Baltimore, 13-7; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Cole, New York, 11-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.