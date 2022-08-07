THROUGH AUGUST 6
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|101
|381
|127
|74
|.333
|Freeman LAD
|107
|416
|134
|74
|.322
|J.Iglesias Col
|93
|343
|107
|40
|.312
|T.Turner LAD
|107
|435
|133
|65
|.306
|McNeil NYM
|94
|335
|102
|45
|.304
|Bell Was
|107
|387
|116
|57
|.300
|Hoerner ChC
|91
|322
|96
|33
|.298
|Lux LAD
|98
|313
|94
|54
|.300
|Bohm Phi
|99
|371
|110
|55
|.296
|Arenado StL
|99
|371
|110
|51
|.296
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 34; Alonso, New York, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 25; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 23; Tellez, Milwaukee, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; 5 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 93; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 82; Lindor, New York, 77; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 77; Cron, Colorado, 72; Tellez, Milwaukee, 70; Olson, Atlanta, 70; Riley, Atlanta, 69; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 67.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 13-1; Wright, Atlanta, 13-5; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 12-1; Carrasco, New York, 12-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-6; Alcantara, Miami, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-5.
