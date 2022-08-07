THROUGH AUGUST 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL10138112774.333
Freeman LAD10741613474.322
J.Iglesias Col9334310740.312
T.Turner LAD10743513365.306
McNeil NYM9433510245.304
Bell Was10738711657.300
Hoerner ChC913229633.298
Lux LAD983139454.300
Bohm Phi9937111055.296
Arenado StL9937111051.296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 34; Alonso, New York, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 29; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Betts, Los Angeles, 25; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 23; Tellez, Milwaukee, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; 5 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 93; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 82; Lindor, New York, 77; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 77; Cron, Colorado, 72; Tellez, Milwaukee, 70; Olson, Atlanta, 70; Riley, Atlanta, 69; Freeman, Los Angeles, 68; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 67.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 13-1; Wright, Atlanta, 13-5; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 12-1; Carrasco, New York, 12-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-6; Alcantara, Miami, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; Darvish, San Diego, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 10-5.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

