THROUGH MAY 29
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|50
|186
|70
|19
|.376
|E.Díaz Col
|47
|161
|54
|21
|.335
|Freeman LAD
|55
|219
|73
|45
|.333
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|54
|214
|70
|48
|.327
|Gurriel Jr. Ari
|48
|182
|58
|30
|.319
|De La Cruz Mia
|51
|186
|56
|25
|.301
|T.Estrada SF
|47
|193
|58
|30
|.301
|Nimmo NYM
|54
|210
|63
|32
|.300
|Castellanos Phi
|54
|210
|62
|35
|.295
|Meneses Was
|51
|214
|63
|21
|.294
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 20; Muncy, Los Angeles, 17; Soler, Miami, 17; Olson, Atlanta, 17; Wisdom, Chicago, 14; Gorman, St. Louis, 13; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 13; Tellez, Milwaukee, 12; 8 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 46; Olson, Atlanta, 42; Gorman, St. Louis, 41; Lindor, New York, 40; Murphy, Atlanta, 38; Muncy, Los Angeles, 38; Bohm, Philadelphia, 37; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 36; Arenado, St. Louis, 36; 2 tied at 35.
Pitching
Keller, Pittsburgh, 6-1; Gallen, Arizona, 6-2; Steele, Chicago, 6-2; Kelly, Arizona, 6-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-4; Wacha, San Diego, 5-1; Strider, Atlanta, 5-2; Smyly, Chicago, 5-2; Senga, New York, 5-3; Ty.Megill, New York, 5-3.
