THROUGH MAY 29

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia501867019.376
E.Díaz Col471615421.335
Freeman LAD552197345.333
Acuña Jr. Atl542147048.327
Gurriel Jr. Ari481825830.319
De La Cruz Mia511865625.301
T.Estrada SF471935830.301
Nimmo NYM542106332.300
Castellanos Phi542106235.295
Meneses Was512146321.294

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 20; Muncy, Los Angeles, 17; Soler, Miami, 17; Olson, Atlanta, 17; Wisdom, Chicago, 14; Gorman, St. Louis, 13; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 13; Tellez, Milwaukee, 12; 8 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 46; Olson, Atlanta, 42; Gorman, St. Louis, 41; Lindor, New York, 40; Murphy, Atlanta, 38; Muncy, Los Angeles, 38; Bohm, Philadelphia, 37; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 36; Arenado, St. Louis, 36; 2 tied at 35.

Pitching

Keller, Pittsburgh, 6-1; Gallen, Arizona, 6-2; Steele, Chicago, 6-2; Kelly, Arizona, 6-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-4; Wacha, San Diego, 5-1; Strider, Atlanta, 5-2; Smyly, Chicago, 5-2; Senga, New York, 5-3; Ty.Megill, New York, 5-3.

