THROUGH AUGUST 28
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|113
|428
|136
|71
|.318
|J.Abreu ChW
|126
|481
|148
|70
|.308
|Bogaerts Bos
|121
|449
|136
|69
|.303
|Giménez Cle
|113
|374
|113
|49
|.302
|Benintendi NYY
|122
|447
|135
|52
|.302
|N.Lowe Tex
|122
|466
|140
|60
|.300
|Kwan Cle
|113
|420
|125
|67
|.298
|Kirk Tor
|113
|371
|110
|51
|.296
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|113
|426
|126
|50
|.296
|Alvarez Hou
|109
|377
|111
|78
|.294
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Seager, Texas, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; A.García, Texas, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; Bregman, Houston, 76; Santander, Baltimore, 73; Suárez, Seattle, 72.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Manoah, Toronto, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Ray, Seattle, 11-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 11-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11-8.
