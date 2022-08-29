THROUGH AUGUST 28

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min11342813671.318
J.Abreu ChW12648114870.308
Bogaerts Bos12144913669.303
Giménez Cle11337411349.302
Benintendi NYY12244713552.302
N.Lowe Tex12246614060.300
Kwan Cle11342012567.298
Kirk Tor11337111051.296
Gurriel Jr. Tor11342612650.296
Alvarez Hou10937711178.294

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Seager, Texas, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 80; A.García, Texas, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; Bregman, Houston, 76; Santander, Baltimore, 73; Suárez, Seattle, 72.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Manoah, Toronto, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Ray, Seattle, 11-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 11-8; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11-8.

