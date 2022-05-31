THROUGH MAY 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
J.Martinez Bos401575830.369
Arraez Min421445225.361
Anderson ChW401635824.356
France Sea481906522.342
Devers Bos492067038.340
Benintendi KC481775816.328
Bogaerts Bos481805930.328
Trout LAA441584937.310
Mancini Bal461755416.309
Judge NYY461755438.309

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; A.García, Texas, 29.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you