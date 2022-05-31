THROUGH MAY 30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|J.Martinez Bos
|40
|157
|58
|30
|.369
|Arraez Min
|42
|144
|52
|25
|.361
|Anderson ChW
|40
|163
|58
|24
|.356
|France Sea
|48
|190
|65
|22
|.342
|Devers Bos
|49
|206
|70
|38
|.340
|Benintendi KC
|48
|177
|58
|16
|.328
|Bogaerts Bos
|48
|180
|59
|30
|.328
|Trout LAA
|44
|158
|49
|37
|.310
|Mancini Bal
|46
|175
|54
|16
|.309
|Judge NYY
|46
|175
|54
|38
|.309
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; 4 tied at 10.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 35; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; Santander, Baltimore, 29; A.García, Texas, 29.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.
