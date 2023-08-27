THROUGH AUGUST 26
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|111
|432
|141
|78
|.326
|Bichette Tor
|113
|481
|152
|54
|.316
|Ohtani LAA
|129
|476
|145
|100
|.305
|Yoshida Bos
|114
|446
|131
|62
|.294
|Tucker Hou
|127
|465
|135
|74
|.290
|Turner Bos
|117
|449
|130
|76
|.290
|Merrifield Tor
|121
|461
|133
|60
|.289
|N.Lowe Tex
|128
|501
|141
|77
|.281
|Verdugo Bos
|117
|455
|128
|73
|.281
|Franco TB
|112
|442
|124
|65
|.281
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 34; A.García, Texas, 32; Devers, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 26; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Raleigh, Seattle, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25.
Runs Batted In
Tucker, Houston, 95; A.García, Texas, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 92; Devers, Boston, 88; Bregman, Houston, 87; Turner, Boston, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 83; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 82; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 81; Semien, Texas, 81.
Pitching
Gibson, Baltimore, 13-7; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Cole, New York, 11-4; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5.
