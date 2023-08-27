THROUGH AUGUST 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB11143214178.326
Bichette Tor11348115254.316
Ohtani LAA129476145100.305
Yoshida Bos11444613162.294
Tucker Hou12746513574.290
Turner Bos11744913076.290
Merrifield Tor12146113360.289
N.Lowe Tex12850114177.281
Verdugo Bos11745512873.281
Franco TB11244212465.281

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 34; A.García, Texas, 32; Devers, Boston, 29; Judge, New York, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 26; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; Burger, Miami, 25; Raleigh, Seattle, 25; Tucker, Houston, 25.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 95; A.García, Texas, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 92; Devers, Boston, 88; Bregman, Houston, 87; Turner, Boston, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 83; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 82; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 81; Semien, Texas, 81.

Pitching

Gibson, Baltimore, 13-7; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Cole, New York, 11-4; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-5.

