THROUGH JULY 30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|90
|332
|111
|55
|.334
|Devers Bos
|87
|349
|113
|62
|.324
|Bogaerts Bos
|99
|364
|115
|57
|.316
|Benintendi KC
|97
|357
|112
|41
|.314
|T.Anderson ChW
|73
|305
|95
|48
|.311
|Kirk Tor
|90
|296
|92
|48
|.311
|Alvarez Hou
|86
|300
|93
|67
|.310
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|92
|336
|104
|44
|.310
|France Sea
|87
|344
|106
|39
|.308
|J.Abreu ChW
|99
|378
|114
|54
|.302
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 42; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Rizzo, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 91; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 70; Tucker, Houston, 65; A.García, Texas, 63; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; Rizzo, New York, 62; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Story, Boston, 58.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.
