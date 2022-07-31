THROUGH JULY 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min9033211155.334
Devers Bos8734911362.324
Bogaerts Bos9936411557.316
Benintendi KC9735711241.314
T.Anderson ChW733059548.311
Kirk Tor902969248.311
Alvarez Hou863009367.310
Gurriel Jr. Tor9233610444.310
France Sea8734410639.308
J.Abreu ChW9937811454.302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 42; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Rizzo, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 91; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 70; Tucker, Houston, 65; A.García, Texas, 63; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; Rizzo, New York, 62; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Story, Boston, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you