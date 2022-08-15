THROUGH AUGUST 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min10238512862.332
Giménez Cle10434010647.312
Gurriel Jr. Tor10338111848.310
Devers Bos9939712165.305
Bogaerts Bos11141212563.303
J.Abreu ChW11443613264.303
Benintendi KC11040112147.302
Vaughn ChW9336010846.300
Judge NYY11242012696.300
Kirk Tor1013319949.299

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 24.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 94; Tucker, Houston, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 75; A.García, Texas, 73; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 70; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; Rizzo, New York, 67; Bregman, Houston, 65; Bichette, Toronto, 64.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you