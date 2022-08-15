THROUGH AUGUST 14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|102
|385
|128
|62
|.332
|Giménez Cle
|104
|340
|106
|47
|.312
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|103
|381
|118
|48
|.310
|Devers Bos
|99
|397
|121
|65
|.305
|Bogaerts Bos
|111
|412
|125
|63
|.303
|J.Abreu ChW
|114
|436
|132
|64
|.303
|Benintendi KC
|110
|401
|121
|47
|.302
|Vaughn ChW
|93
|360
|108
|46
|.300
|Judge NYY
|112
|420
|126
|96
|.300
|Kirk Tor
|101
|331
|99
|49
|.299
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 24.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 94; Tucker, Houston, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 75; A.García, Texas, 73; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 70; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; Rizzo, New York, 67; Bregman, Houston, 65; Bichette, Toronto, 64.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.
