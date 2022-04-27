THROUGH APRIL 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Benintendi KC1554215.389
France Sea17682511.368
N.Lowe Tex1766246.364
Bogaerts Bos17692510.362
Choi TB1542157.357
J.Crawford Sea1759218.356
Arraez Min1648176.354
Trout LAA14491713.347
Ramírez Cle1764227.344
Kwan Cle14441510.341

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; France, Seattle, 5; 5 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Rizzo, New York, 18; Marsh, Los Angeles, 14; Brown, Oakland, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; Bregman, Houston, 12; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; L.Severino, New York, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0.

