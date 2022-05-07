THROUGH MAY 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Benintendi KC2382298.354
J.Crawford Sea26913314.363
Bogaerts Bos26993416.343
Anderson ChW22882915.330
Kwan Cle19642114.328
France Sea261033413.330
Trout LAA23802619.325
Ramírez Cle25922914.315
Margot TB2176237.303
Neuse Oak2484269.310

Home Runs

Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; 5 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; A.García, Texas, 18; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Suárez, Seattle, 17; 4 tied at 16.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; 5 tied at 3-1.

