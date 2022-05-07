THROUGH MAY 6
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Benintendi KC
|23
|82
|29
|8
|.354
|J.Crawford Sea
|26
|91
|33
|14
|.363
|Bogaerts Bos
|26
|99
|34
|16
|.343
|Anderson ChW
|22
|88
|29
|15
|.330
|Kwan Cle
|19
|64
|21
|14
|.328
|France Sea
|26
|103
|34
|13
|.330
|Trout LAA
|23
|80
|26
|19
|.325
|Ramírez Cle
|25
|92
|29
|14
|.315
|Margot TB
|21
|76
|23
|7
|.303
|Neuse Oak
|24
|84
|26
|9
|.310
Home Runs
Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; 5 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 29; Rizzo, New York, 21; France, Seattle, 21; Judge, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; A.García, Texas, 18; Walsh, Los Angeles, 18; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Suárez, Seattle, 17; 4 tied at 16.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-1; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; R.López, Chicago, 3-0; 5 tied at 3-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.