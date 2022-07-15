THROUGH JULY 14
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|89
|334
|110
|63
|.329
|Freeman LAD
|88
|347
|111
|58
|.320
|McNeil NYM
|78
|268
|83
|38
|.310
|Hoerner ChC
|74
|263
|81
|28
|.308
|M.Machado SD
|80
|303
|93
|54
|.307
|Bell Was
|91
|334
|102
|46
|.305
|T.Turner LAD
|88
|355
|108
|50
|.304
|Iglesias Col
|75
|275
|83
|29
|.302
|Lux LAD
|80
|254
|76
|44
|.299
|Cron Col
|88
|338
|100
|54
|.296
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 26; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Cron, Colorado, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Soto, Washington, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; 4 tied at 18.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 67; Lindor, New York, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 65; Riley, Atlanta, 60; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Freeman, Los Angeles, 56; Olson, Atlanta, 56.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Webb, San Francisco, 8-3; 4 tied at 8-5.
