THROUGH JULY 14

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL8933411063.329
Freeman LAD8834711158.320
McNeil NYM782688338.310
Hoerner ChC742638128.308
M.Machado SD803039354.307
Bell Was9133410246.305
T.Turner LAD8835510850.304
Iglesias Col752758329.302
Lux LAD802547644.299
Cron Col8833810054.296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 28; Riley, Atlanta, 26; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 21; Cron, Colorado, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Soto, Washington, 19; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 19; 4 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 74; Cron, Colorado, 69; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 67; Lindor, New York, 65; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 65; Riley, Atlanta, 60; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 57; Freeman, Los Angeles, 56; Olson, Atlanta, 56.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Webb, San Francisco, 8-3; 4 tied at 8-5.

