THROUGH JULY 30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|106
|449
|144
|50
|.321
|Y.Díaz TB
|90
|340
|108
|62
|.318
|J.Naylor Cle
|96
|360
|110
|41
|.306
|Yoshida Bos
|92
|357
|110
|54
|.308
|Ohtani LAA
|105
|394
|120
|81
|.305
|Merrifield Tor
|98
|363
|110
|49
|.303
|Tucker Hou
|105
|382
|115
|59
|.301
|J.Ramírez Cle
|103
|407
|119
|67
|.292
|Turner Bos
|101
|387
|111
|66
|.287
|N.Lowe Tex
|105
|408
|117
|69
|.287
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Burger, Chicago, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; A.García, Texas, 25; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; 7 tied at 18.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 76; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 70; Turner, Boston, 70; Bregman, Houston, 69; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Semien, Texas, 66.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-6; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 10-6; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-6; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-7.
