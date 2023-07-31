THROUGH JULY 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor10644914450.321
Y.Díaz TB9034010862.318
J.Naylor Cle9636011041.306
Yoshida Bos9235711054.308
Ohtani LAA10539412081.305
Merrifield Tor9836311049.303
Tucker Hou10538211559.301
J.Ramírez Cle10340711967.292
Turner Bos10138711166.287
N.Lowe Tex10540811769.287

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 39; Robert Jr., Chicago, 29; Burger, Chicago, 25; Devers, Boston, 25; A.García, Texas, 25; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Jung, Texas, 20; 7 tied at 18.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 84; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 81; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 79; Devers, Boston, 76; Heim, Texas, 70; Tucker, Houston, 70; Turner, Boston, 70; Bregman, Houston, 69; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 66; Semien, Texas, 66.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-6; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Gibson, Baltimore, 10-6; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-6; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-7.

