THROUGH SEPTEMBER 17

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia14456720170.354
Acuña Jr. Atl148601202135.336
Freeman LAD147582195122.335
Bellinger ChC11945714288.311
Betts LAD139539167121.310
Harris II Atl12745913572.294
Harper Phi11642712476.290
Hoerner ChC14058416792.286
Stott Phi14255115776.285
Willi.Contreras Mil12949414077.283

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 52; Alonso, New York, 45; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 45; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Soler, Miami, 36; Riley, Atlanta, 36; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 35; J.Soto, San Diego, 32.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 129; Alonso, New York, 112; Betts, Los Angeles, 103; Muncy, Los Angeles, 100; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 99; J.Soto, San Diego, 98; Albies, Atlanta, 98; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 98; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 96; 2 tied at 93.

Pitching

Strider, Atlanta, 17-5; Steele, Chicago, 16-4; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-8; Snell, San Diego, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 14-12; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-6; 3 tied at 12-9.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

