THROUGH SEPTEMBER 17
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|144
|567
|201
|70
|.354
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|148
|601
|202
|135
|.336
|Freeman LAD
|147
|582
|195
|122
|.335
|Bellinger ChC
|119
|457
|142
|88
|.311
|Betts LAD
|139
|539
|167
|121
|.310
|Harris II Atl
|127
|459
|135
|72
|.294
|Harper Phi
|116
|427
|124
|76
|.290
|Hoerner ChC
|140
|584
|167
|92
|.286
|Stott Phi
|142
|551
|157
|76
|.285
|Willi.Contreras Mil
|129
|494
|140
|77
|.283
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 52; Alonso, New York, 45; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 45; Betts, Los Angeles, 39; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 37; Soler, Miami, 36; Riley, Atlanta, 36; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Ozuna, Atlanta, 35; J.Soto, San Diego, 32.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 129; Alonso, New York, 112; Betts, Los Angeles, 103; Muncy, Los Angeles, 100; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 99; J.Soto, San Diego, 98; Albies, Atlanta, 98; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 98; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 96; 2 tied at 93.
Pitching
Strider, Atlanta, 17-5; Steele, Chicago, 16-4; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 15-5; Gallen, Arizona, 15-8; Snell, San Diego, 14-9; Morton, Atlanta, 14-12; Elder, Atlanta, 12-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 12-6; 3 tied at 12-9.
