THROUGH JUNE 14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|70
|299
|95
|37
|.318
|Y.Díaz TB
|58
|219
|68
|44
|.311
|Merrifield Tor
|63
|227
|70
|29
|.308
|Hays Bal
|62
|229
|70
|36
|.306
|Franco TB
|67
|266
|80
|41
|.301
|Ohtani LAA
|69
|266
|80
|46
|.301
|Urshela LAA
|62
|214
|64
|22
|.299
|Taveras Tex
|54
|191
|57
|32
|.298
|Yoshida Bos
|60
|232
|69
|34
|.297
|Greene Det
|52
|203
|60
|29
|.296
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Robert Jr., Chicago, 16; Burger, Chicago, 15; A.García, Texas, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14.
Runs Batted In
Devers, Boston, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 55; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Semien, Texas, 53; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 48; Heim, Texas, 47; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 46; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 44; Bichette, Toronto, 44.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-3; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 7-3; Berríos, Toronto, 7-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-5.
