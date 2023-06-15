THROUGH JUNE 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor702999537.318
Y.Díaz TB582196844.311
Merrifield Tor632277029.308
Hays Bal622297036.306
Franco TB672668041.301
Ohtani LAA692668046.301
Urshela LAA622146422.299
Taveras Tex541915732.298
Yoshida Bos602326934.297
Greene Det522036029.296

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Robert Jr., Chicago, 16; Burger, Chicago, 15; A.García, Texas, 15; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; Bichette, Toronto, 14.

Runs Batted In

Devers, Boston, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; A.García, Texas, 55; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Semien, Texas, 53; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 48; Heim, Texas, 47; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 46; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 44; Bichette, Toronto, 44.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 8-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-3; Cole, New York, 7-1; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 7-3; Berríos, Toronto, 7-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 7-5.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you