THROUGH MAY 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|29
|107
|40
|18
|.374
|Bichette Tor
|30
|127
|43
|20
|.339
|Arozarena TB
|29
|114
|37
|22
|.325
|Y.Díaz TB
|28
|100
|32
|24
|.320
|Verdugo Bos
|31
|126
|40
|26
|.317
|Rutschman Bal
|30
|112
|35
|15
|.313
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|30
|119
|37
|21
|.311
|Kelenic Sea
|27
|94
|29
|14
|.309
|Franco TB
|29
|118
|36
|20
|.305
|Dubón Hou
|26
|109
|33
|20
|.303
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 9; Jung, Texas, 8; A.García, Texas, 8; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 8; 13 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 26; Jung, Texas, 24; Semien, Texas, 24; Heim, Texas, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 23; Rooker, Oakland, 22.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; 3 tied at 3-0.
