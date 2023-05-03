THROUGH MAY 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor291074018.374
Bichette Tor301274320.339
Arozarena TB291143722.325
Y.Díaz TB281003224.320
Verdugo Bos311264026.317
Rutschman Bal301123515.313
Guerrero Jr. Tor301193721.311
Kelenic Sea27942914.309
Franco TB291183620.305
Dubón Hou261093320.303

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 10; Rooker, Oakland, 9; Jung, Texas, 8; A.García, Texas, 8; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 8; 13 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 31; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 28; Alvarez, Houston, 27; Devers, Boston, 27; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 26; Jung, Texas, 24; Semien, Texas, 24; Heim, Texas, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 23; Rooker, Oakland, 22.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-0; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; 3 tied at 3-0.

