THROUGH JULY 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min7828710050.348
Devers Bos8032410659.327
Benintendi KC843139835.313
Bogaerts Bos823059550.311
J.Martinez Bos752969249.311
Kirk Tor772437540.309
Alvarez Hou752688257.306
France Sea742918932.306
Giménez Cle722347028.299
Y.Díaz TB772617836.299

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 30; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19; Seager, Texas, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 66; Judge, New York, 65; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Tucker, Houston, 59; Story, Boston, 58; Stanton, New York, 56; Rizzo, New York, 54; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 54; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 54; 3 tied at 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 8-4.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you