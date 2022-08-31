THROUGH AUGUST 30
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|115
|436
|139
|72
|.319
|J.Abreu ChW
|127
|486
|150
|72
|.309
|Bogaerts Bos
|123
|457
|140
|69
|.306
|Benintendi NYY
|124
|456
|138
|54
|.303
|Giménez Cle
|115
|381
|115
|49
|.302
|N.Lowe Tex
|124
|472
|142
|60
|.301
|Judge NYY
|126
|468
|139
|104
|.297
|Kirk Tor
|114
|375
|111
|51
|.296
|Kwan Cle
|115
|427
|126
|67
|.295
|Alvarez Hou
|109
|377
|111
|78
|.294
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 51; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Devers, Boston, 25.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 113; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 80; A.García, Texas, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 79; Bregman, Houston, 77; Santander, Baltimore, 73; Suárez, Seattle, 73.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Manoah, Toronto, 12-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-8.
