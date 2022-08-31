THROUGH AUGUST 30

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min11543613972.319
J.Abreu ChW12748615072.309
Bogaerts Bos12345714069.306
Benintendi NYY12445613854.303
Giménez Cle11538111549.302
N.Lowe Tex12447214260.301
Judge NYY126468139104.297
Kirk Tor11437511151.296
Kwan Cle11542712667.295
Alvarez Hou10937711178.294

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 51; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 28; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Devers, Boston, 25.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 113; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 80; A.García, Texas, 80; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 79; Bregman, Houston, 77; Santander, Baltimore, 73; Suárez, Seattle, 73.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; Manoah, Toronto, 12-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; 3 tied at 11-8.

