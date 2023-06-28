THROUGH JUNE 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor8034111042.323
Y.Díaz TB672578151.315
Hays Bal732718542.314
Ohtani LAA793069355.304
Verdugo Bos732918851.302
Yoshida Bos702698040.297
J.Ramírez Cle752968849.297
Taveras Tex662367038.297
J.Naylor Cle712627728.294
Merrifield Tor732687832.291

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Robert Jr., Chicago, 22; A.García, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Jung, Texas, 16; 3 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 64; Devers, Boston, 61; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 58; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Heim, Texas, 55; Semien, Texas, 55; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 50.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-5; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Dunning, Texas, 7-1.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

