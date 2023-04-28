THROUGH APRIL 27

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia23823510.427
Acuña Jr. Atl271083823.352
Marsh Phi25782715.346
Stott Phi26113389.336
Hoerner ChC251113721.333
Nimmo NYM26943116.330
T.Estrada SF24953119.326
Castellanos Phi271033322.320
Bogaerts SD27983118.316
E.Díaz Col2476248.316

Home Runs

Muncy, Los Angeles, 11; Alonso, New York, 10; Wisdom, Chicago, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Olson, Atlanta, 8; Outman, Los Angeles, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Murphy, Atlanta, 6; Gorman, St. Louis, 6; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 6.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 25; Alonso, New York, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Gorman, St. Louis, 22; Muncy, Los Angeles, 21; Lindor, New York, 21; Tellez, Milwaukee, 20; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 20; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 20; Bohm, Philadelphia, 20.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-1; Keller, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Strider, Atlanta, 3-0; Puk, Miami, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.

