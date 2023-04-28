THROUGH APRIL 27
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|23
|82
|35
|10
|.427
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|27
|108
|38
|23
|.352
|Marsh Phi
|25
|78
|27
|15
|.346
|Stott Phi
|26
|113
|38
|9
|.336
|Hoerner ChC
|25
|111
|37
|21
|.333
|Nimmo NYM
|26
|94
|31
|16
|.330
|T.Estrada SF
|24
|95
|31
|19
|.326
|Castellanos Phi
|27
|103
|33
|22
|.320
|Bogaerts SD
|27
|98
|31
|18
|.316
|E.Díaz Col
|24
|76
|24
|8
|.316
Home Runs
Muncy, Los Angeles, 11; Alonso, New York, 10; Wisdom, Chicago, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Olson, Atlanta, 8; Outman, Los Angeles, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Murphy, Atlanta, 6; Gorman, St. Louis, 6; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 6.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 25; Alonso, New York, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Gorman, St. Louis, 22; Muncy, Los Angeles, 21; Lindor, New York, 21; Tellez, Milwaukee, 20; B.Anderson, Milwaukee, 20; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 20; Bohm, Philadelphia, 20.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-1; Keller, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Strider, Atlanta, 3-0; Puk, Miami, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.
