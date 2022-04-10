THROUGH APRIL 9
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|T.Murphy Sea
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.667
|Kwan Cle
|2
|5
|3
|0
|.600
|France Sea
|2
|7
|4
|1
|.571
|Pollock ChW
|2
|7
|4
|1
|.571
|Bichette Tor
|2
|8
|4
|4
|.500
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|2
|8
|4
|2
|.500
|Benintendi KC
|2
|8
|4
|0
|.500
|Mejía TB
|2
|4
|2
|2
|.500
|Raleigh Sea
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Robert ChW
|2
|8
|4
|1
|.500
Home Runs
Rizzo, New York, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; 21 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
Mejía, Tampa Bay, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Bregman, Houston, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; 9 tied at 3.
Pitching
15 tied at 1-0.
