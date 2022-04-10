THROUGH APRIL 9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
T.Murphy Sea1322.667
Kwan Cle2530.600
France Sea2741.571
Pollock ChW2741.571
Bichette Tor2844.500
Guerrero Jr. Tor2842.500
Benintendi KC2840.500
Mejía TB2422.500
Raleigh Sea1210.500
Robert ChW2841.500

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 2; Stanton, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; Tucker, Houston, 2; 21 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Mejía, Tampa Bay, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Bregman, Houston, 4; Tucker, Houston, 4; 9 tied at 3.

Pitching

15 tied at 1-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

