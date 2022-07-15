THROUGH JULY 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min8230010351.343
Devers Bos8434011161.326
Bogaerts Bos8732410354.318
Benintendi KC8732210237.317
T.Anderson ChW632658342.313
Kirk Tor812598144.313
J.Martinez Bos793129651.308
Alvarez Hou752688257.306
Gurriel Jr. Tor822979036.303
J.Abreu ChW8833810251.302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 31; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Stanton, New York, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Devers, Boston, 21; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 70; Judge, New York, 66; Stanton, New York, 61; Tucker, Houston, 61; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; 2 tied at 54.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 11-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Manoah, Toronto, 10-4; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; 3 tied at 8-4.

