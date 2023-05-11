THROUGH MAY 10
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|36
|133
|45
|20
|.338
|Bichette Tor
|37
|158
|52
|26
|.329
|Arozarena TB
|36
|135
|43
|24
|.319
|Heim Tex
|31
|110
|35
|22
|.318
|Y.Díaz TB
|35
|126
|40
|30
|.317
|Rooker Oak
|31
|104
|33
|18
|.317
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|35
|138
|43
|23
|.312
|Franco TB
|36
|145
|45
|23
|.310
|Verdugo Bos
|37
|146
|45
|29
|.308
|Hays Bal
|32
|115
|35
|19
|.304
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; 9 tied at 8.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 34; Devers, Boston, 34; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 30; Semien, Texas, 30; Heim, Texas, 28; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Vaughn, Chicago, 28; 3 tied at 26.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-1; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.
