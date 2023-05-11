THROUGH MAY 10

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor361334520.338
Bichette Tor371585226.329
Arozarena TB361354324.319
Heim Tex311103522.318
Y.Díaz TB351264030.317
Rooker Oak311043318.317
Guerrero Jr. Tor351384323.312
Franco TB361454523.310
Verdugo Bos371464529.308
Hays Bal321153519.304

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; 9 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 34; Devers, Boston, 34; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 30; Semien, Texas, 30; Heim, Texas, 28; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Vaughn, Chicago, 28; 3 tied at 26.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-1; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you