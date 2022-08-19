THROUGH AUGUST 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min10539713366.335
Giménez Cle10735211048.313
J.Abreu ChW11845113966.308
Kirk Tor10534510550.304
Bogaerts Bos11442212865.303
Gurriel Jr. Tor10739712049.302
Kwan Cle10639511962.301
Benintendi KC11441612448.298
Devers Bos10341212267.296
Alvarez Hou10335610576.295

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 102; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Tucker, Houston, 81; Alvarez, Houston, 77; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 75; A.García, Texas, 74; Bregman, Houston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 72; Rizzo, New York, 68; Santander, Baltimore, 66.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 12-4; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; L.Garcia, Houston, 10-8.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you