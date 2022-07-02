THROUGH JULY 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|71
|258
|89
|44
|.345
|Devers Bos
|76
|308
|100
|56
|.325
|Bogaerts Bos
|75
|280
|90
|47
|.321
|Kirk Tor
|69
|217
|69
|40
|.318
|France Sea
|70
|275
|87
|32
|.316
|Alvarez Hou
|68
|241
|75
|49
|.311
|Giménez Cle
|65
|214
|66
|27
|.308
|J.Martinez Bos
|68
|267
|82
|44
|.307
|Benintendi KC
|75
|281
|86
|29
|.306
|Vaughn ChW
|58
|223
|67
|26
|.300
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 23; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 21; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 3 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 53; Tucker, Houston, 53; Story, Boston, 52; Rizzo, New York, 52; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 51; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 50; A.García, Texas, 50.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.
