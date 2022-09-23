THROUGH SEPTEMBER 22

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Freeman LAD149579190110.328
Goldschmidt StL142532171103.321
McNeil NYM13749015464.314
T.Turner LAD14860718393.301
M.Machado SD14053715992.296
Arenado StL14053115770.296
Bohm Phi14054115877.292
S.Marte NYM11846613676.292
Hoerner ChC12544412951.291
Riley Atl14957816385.282

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 40; Alonso, New York, 37; Riley, Atlanta, 37; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Tellez, Milwaukee, 32; Adames, Milwaukee, 31; M.Machado, San Diego, 30; 3 tied at 29.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 121; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 112; Cron, Colorado, 101; Lindor, New York, 99; Arenado, St. Louis, 98; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Adames, Milwaukee, 95; M.Machado, San Diego, 95; Freeman, Los Angeles, 94; Riley, Atlanta, 92.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 19-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-4; Carrasco, New York, 15-6; Darvish, San Diego, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 14-8; Webb, San Francisco, 14-9; Fried, Atlanta, 13-7; 2 tied at 13-8.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you