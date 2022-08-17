THROUGH AUGUST 16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|104
|394
|132
|65
|.335
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|104
|385
|119
|48
|.309
|Giménez Cle
|105
|343
|106
|47
|.309
|J.Abreu ChW
|115
|440
|135
|65
|.307
|Benintendi KC
|111
|404
|123
|48
|.304
|Bogaerts Bos
|111
|412
|125
|63
|.303
|Devers Bos
|100
|400
|121
|66
|.303
|Kwan Cle
|104
|385
|116
|60
|.301
|Judge NYY
|113
|424
|126
|96
|.297
|Vaughn ChW
|94
|364
|108
|46
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 96; Tucker, Houston, 77; Alvarez, Houston, 75; A.García, Texas, 73; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; Rizzo, New York, 67; Bregman, Houston, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-3.
