THROUGH MAY 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor532277633.335
Y.Díaz TB441605237.325
Hays Bal471705327.312
Urshela LAA481715318.310
Rizzo NYY522016130.303
Arozarena TB521865635.301
Semien Tex512116346.299
Franco TB522066133.296
Greene Det491955727.292
Merrifield Tor461684925.292

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 8 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 42; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 37; Bichette, Toronto, 37; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 36; Jung, Texas, 35.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-0; 4 tied at 5-1.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you