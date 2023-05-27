THROUGH MAY 26
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|53
|227
|76
|33
|.335
|Y.Díaz TB
|44
|160
|52
|37
|.325
|Hays Bal
|47
|170
|53
|27
|.312
|Urshela LAA
|48
|171
|53
|18
|.310
|Rizzo NYY
|52
|201
|61
|30
|.303
|Arozarena TB
|52
|186
|56
|35
|.301
|Semien Tex
|51
|211
|63
|46
|.299
|Franco TB
|52
|206
|61
|33
|.296
|Greene Det
|49
|195
|57
|27
|.292
|Merrifield Tor
|46
|168
|49
|25
|.292
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 14; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 12; Perez, Kansas City, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12; 8 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 46; Devers, Boston, 44; Semien, Texas, 42; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 39; Mullins, Baltimore, 39; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 37; Bichette, Toronto, 37; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 36; Jung, Texas, 35.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 8-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 6-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-0; 4 tied at 5-1.
