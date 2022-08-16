THROUGH AUGUST 15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min10339013164.336
Gurriel Jr. Tor10438511948.309
Giménez Cle10534310647.309
J.Abreu ChW11544013565.307
Benintendi KC11140412348.304
Bogaerts Bos11141212563.303
Devers Bos10040012166.303
Kwan Cle10438511660.301
Judge NYY11342412696.297
Vaughn ChW9436410846.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 96; Tucker, Houston, 77; Alvarez, Houston, 75; A.García, Texas, 73; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 68; Rizzo, New York, 67; Bregman, Houston, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Taillon, New York, 11-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-3.

