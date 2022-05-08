THROUGH MAY 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Machado SD281054026.381
Hosmer SD26933311.355
Bell Was28973420.351
McNeil NYM26893115.348
Arenado StL26983414.347
Cron Col271033315.320
Hayes Pit25882812.318
Freeman LAD25953017.316
Chisholm Jr. Mia23832615.313
Gamel Pit26782412.308

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; M.Machado, San Diego, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Tellez, Milwaukee, 24; Arenado, St. Louis, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 22; M.Machado, San Diego, 21; Alonso, New York, 21; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 20; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 20; Bell, Washington, 20; S.Marte, New York, 20.

Pitching

Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Webb, San Francisco, 4-1; Megill, New York, 4-1; Fried, Atlanta, 4-2; Gray, Washington, 4-2; 4 tied at 3-0.

