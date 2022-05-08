THROUGH MAY 7
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Machado SD
|28
|105
|40
|26
|.381
|Hosmer SD
|26
|93
|33
|11
|.355
|Bell Was
|28
|97
|34
|20
|.351
|McNeil NYM
|26
|89
|31
|15
|.348
|Arenado StL
|26
|98
|34
|14
|.347
|Cron Col
|27
|103
|33
|15
|.320
|Hayes Pit
|25
|88
|28
|12
|.318
|Freeman LAD
|25
|95
|30
|17
|.316
|Chisholm Jr. Mia
|23
|83
|26
|15
|.313
|Gamel Pit
|26
|78
|24
|12
|.308
Home Runs
Cron, Colorado, 9; Adames, Milwaukee, 8; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 7; Tellez, Milwaukee, 7; Arenado, St. Louis, 7; M.Machado, San Diego, 7; Riley, Atlanta, 7; 6 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
Tellez, Milwaukee, 24; Arenado, St. Louis, 24; Cron, Colorado, 24; Adames, Milwaukee, 22; M.Machado, San Diego, 21; Alonso, New York, 21; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 20; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 20; Bell, Washington, 20; S.Marte, New York, 20.
Pitching
Musgrove, San Diego, 4-0; Scherzer, New York, 4-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-0; P.López, Miami, 4-1; Webb, San Francisco, 4-1; Megill, New York, 4-1; Fried, Atlanta, 4-2; Gray, Washington, 4-2; 4 tied at 3-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.