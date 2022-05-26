THROUGH MAY 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
J.Martinez Bos351375124.372
Anderson ChW371525423.355
Arraez Min361184118.347
Devers Bos431806030.333
France Sea451785919.331
Benintendi KC421535013.327
Bogaerts Bos421585126.323
Trout LAA401414535.319
Judge NYY421605036.313
J.Crawford Sea421524519.296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Story, Boston, 33; France, Seattle, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; 4 tied at 26.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.

