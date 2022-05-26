THROUGH MAY 25
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|J.Martinez Bos
|35
|137
|51
|24
|.372
|Anderson ChW
|37
|152
|54
|23
|.355
|Arraez Min
|36
|118
|41
|18
|.347
|Devers Bos
|43
|180
|60
|30
|.333
|France Sea
|45
|178
|59
|19
|.331
|Benintendi KC
|42
|153
|50
|13
|.327
|Bogaerts Bos
|42
|158
|51
|26
|.323
|Trout LAA
|40
|141
|45
|35
|.319
|Judge NYY
|42
|160
|50
|36
|.313
|J.Crawford Sea
|42
|152
|45
|19
|.296
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Trout, Los Angeles, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Devers, Boston, 10; 5 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 43; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 34; Story, Boston, 33; France, Seattle, 31; Tucker, Houston, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Walsh, Los Angeles, 27; 4 tied at 26.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.