THROUGH JULY 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min732679346.348
Devers Bos7831810457.327
Bogaerts Bos762839047.318
France Sea702758732.316
Kirk Tor712227040.315
Benintendi KC772909130.314
Alvarez Hou702487751.310
J.Martinez Bos692718345.306
Giménez Cle682236727.300
Vaughn ChW602337027.300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 29; Alvarez, Houston, 24; Trout, Los Angeles, 23; Buxton, Minnesota, 22; Rizzo, New York, 22; Stanton, New York, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 18; Devers, Boston, 17; 3 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 63; Judge, New York, 59; Alvarez, Houston, 57; Tucker, Houston, 56; Stanton, New York, 53; Story, Boston, 53; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 53; Rizzo, New York, 52; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; A.García, Texas, 51.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-1; Manoah, Toronto, 9-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-3; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 7-2; Cole, New York, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you