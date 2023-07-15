THROUGH JULY 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB782979658.323
Bichette Tor9239412547.317
Yoshida Bos803109748.313
Hays Bal792919146.313
J.Naylor Cle813019234.306
Ohtani LAA9034610564.303
Taveras Tex782828343.294
Tucker Hou903269547.291
Merrifield Tor843099039.291
Turner Bos893419957.290

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Robert Jr., Chicago, 26; A.García, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 22; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Siri, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 79; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 66; Heim, Texas, 63; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 59; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; Tucker, Houston, 57; Semien, Texas, 57; 4 tied at 56.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 9-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Dunning, Texas, 8-2; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-6.

