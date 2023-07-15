THROUGH JULY 14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|78
|297
|96
|58
|.323
|Bichette Tor
|92
|394
|125
|47
|.317
|Yoshida Bos
|80
|310
|97
|48
|.313
|Hays Bal
|79
|291
|91
|46
|.313
|J.Naylor Cle
|81
|301
|92
|34
|.306
|Ohtani LAA
|90
|346
|105
|64
|.303
|Taveras Tex
|78
|282
|83
|43
|.294
|Tucker Hou
|90
|326
|95
|47
|.291
|Merrifield Tor
|84
|309
|90
|39
|.291
|Turner Bos
|89
|341
|99
|57
|.290
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Robert Jr., Chicago, 26; A.García, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 22; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Siri, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 79; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 66; Heim, Texas, 63; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 59; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; Tucker, Houston, 57; Semien, Texas, 57; 4 tied at 56.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 9-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Dunning, Texas, 8-2; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-6.
