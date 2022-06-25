THROUGH JUNE 24

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min622207638.345
Bogaerts Bos682548542.335
Devers Bos692789254.331
Vaughn ChW522006523.325
J.Martinez Bos612377741.325
Kirk Tor611936234.321
Alvarez Hou632277247.317
France Sea702758732.316
Benintendi KC682587827.302
J.Ramírez Cle642447344.299

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Stanton, New York, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Judge, New York, 53; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Story, Boston, 48; Stanton, New York, 46; A.García, Texas, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; 2 tied at 45.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.

