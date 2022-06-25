THROUGH JUNE 24
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|62
|220
|76
|38
|.345
|Bogaerts Bos
|68
|254
|85
|42
|.335
|Devers Bos
|69
|278
|92
|54
|.331
|Vaughn ChW
|52
|200
|65
|23
|.325
|J.Martinez Bos
|61
|237
|77
|41
|.325
|Kirk Tor
|61
|193
|62
|34
|.321
|Alvarez Hou
|63
|227
|72
|47
|.317
|France Sea
|70
|275
|87
|32
|.316
|Benintendi KC
|68
|258
|78
|27
|.302
|J.Ramírez Cle
|64
|244
|73
|44
|.299
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 27; Alvarez, Houston, 22; Trout, Los Angeles, 22; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Rizzo, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Stanton, New York, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; 2 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Alvarez, Houston, 54; Judge, New York, 53; Rizzo, New York, 49; Tucker, Houston, 48; Story, Boston, 48; Stanton, New York, 46; A.García, Texas, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 46; 2 tied at 45.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 9-2; Verlander, Houston, 9-3; Taillon, New York, 8-1; Pivetta, Boston, 8-5; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Wacha, Boston, 6-1.
