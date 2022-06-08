THROUGH JUNE 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min481666030.361
J.Martinez Bos461816533.359
Anderson ChW401635824.356
Devers Bos562348043.342
France Sea562227226.324
Kirk Tor481494823.322
Bogaerts Bos552066636.320
Benintendi KC531976317.320
Judge NYY532036446.315
Mancini Bal532016124.303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Stanton, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 38; France, Seattle, 37; Stanton, New York, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Tucker, Houston, 33; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you