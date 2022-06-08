THROUGH JUNE 7
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|48
|166
|60
|30
|.361
|J.Martinez Bos
|46
|181
|65
|33
|.359
|Anderson ChW
|40
|163
|58
|24
|.356
|Devers Bos
|56
|234
|80
|43
|.342
|France Sea
|56
|222
|72
|26
|.324
|Kirk Tor
|48
|149
|48
|23
|.322
|Bogaerts Bos
|55
|206
|66
|36
|.320
|Benintendi KC
|53
|197
|63
|17
|.320
|Judge NYY
|53
|203
|64
|46
|.315
|Mancini Bal
|53
|201
|61
|24
|.303
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 22; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Rizzo, New York, 14; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Stanton, New York, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; 5 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 53; Judge, New York, 45; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 38; France, Seattle, 37; Stanton, New York, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 36; A.García, Texas, 36; Tucker, Houston, 33; Walsh, Los Angeles, 33.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.
