THROUGH AUGUST 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Devers Bos9036011663.322
Arraez Min9535511457.321
Gurriel Jr. Tor9635311047.312
Bogaerts Bos10237611658.309
France Sea8734410639.308
Alvarez Hou913179769.306
T.Anderson ChW7832810050.305
Benintendi NYY10137111342.305
Kirk Tor943059248.302
Robert ChW763139449.300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86; Alvarez, Houston, 73; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; A.García, Texas, 65; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 64; Stanton, New York, 61; 2 tied at 59.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3.

