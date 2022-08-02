THROUGH AUGUST 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min9234111356.331
Devers Bos8734911362.324
T.Anderson ChW743109748.313
Bogaerts Bos10036811557.313
Benintendi KC9836011241.311
Kirk Tor902969248.311
Gurriel Jr. Tor9233610444.310
France Sea8734410639.308
Alvarez Hou873029367.308
Giménez Cle912979039.303

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Rizzo, New York, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 71; Rizzo, New York, 65; Tucker, Houston, 65; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 63; A.García, Texas, 63; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Story, Boston, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Cease, Chicago, 11-4; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3; 2 tied at 9-4.

