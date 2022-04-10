THROUGH APRIL 9

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Happ ChC2753.714
Hoskins Phi2643.667
Canha NYM2642.667
Chisholm Jr. Mia1321.667
Arenado StL2853.625
Tsutsugo Pit2740.571
C.Taylor LAD1421.500
Heyward ChC2631.500
Stott Phi1421.500
Olson Atl31052.500

Home Runs

25 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

O'Neill, St. Louis, 5; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Happ, Chicago, 4; Alonso, New York, 4; S.Marte, New York, 4; 10 tied at 3.

Pitching

19 tied at 1-0.

