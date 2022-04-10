THROUGH APRIL 9
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Happ ChC
|2
|7
|5
|3
|.714
|Hoskins Phi
|2
|6
|4
|3
|.667
|Canha NYM
|2
|6
|4
|2
|.667
|Chisholm Jr. Mia
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.667
|Arenado StL
|2
|8
|5
|3
|.625
|Tsutsugo Pit
|2
|7
|4
|0
|.571
|C.Taylor LAD
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
|Heyward ChC
|2
|6
|3
|1
|.500
|Stott Phi
|1
|4
|2
|1
|.500
|Olson Atl
|3
|10
|5
|2
|.500
Home Runs
25 tied at 1.
Runs Batted In
O'Neill, St. Louis, 5; Arenado, St. Louis, 5; Happ, Chicago, 4; Alonso, New York, 4; S.Marte, New York, 4; 10 tied at 3.
Pitching
19 tied at 1-0.
