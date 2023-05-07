THROUGH MAY 6

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia301074612.430
Acuña Jr. Atl341314630.351
E.Díaz Col31993412.343
T.Estrada SF311224122.336
Friedl Cin331113611.324
Marsh Phi32993218.323
Carroll Ari311033322.320
B.Reynolds Pit321223919.320
Nimmo NYM331233919.317
Hoerner ChC331434524.315

Home Runs

Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Murphy, Atlanta, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 9; Olson, Atlanta, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; 8 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 29; Muncy, Los Angeles, 28; Murphy, Atlanta, 28; Olson, Atlanta, 26; Albies, Atlanta, 26; C.Walker, Arizona, 25; Bohm, Philadelphia, 25; Lindor, New York, 25; Gorman, St. Louis, 23; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 23.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 5-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-2; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; Senga, New York, 4-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 4-3; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-3; Elder, Atlanta, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you