THROUGH OCTOBER 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Freeman LAD
|154
|593
|194
|114
|.327
|McNeil NYM
|144
|520
|168
|70
|.323
|Goldschmidt StL
|149
|556
|177
|105
|.318
|T.Turner LAD
|155
|634
|189
|98
|.298
|M.Machado SD
|147
|567
|168
|99
|.296
|Arenado StL
|146
|553
|162
|73
|.293
|S.Marte NYM
|118
|466
|136
|76
|.292
|Bohm Phi
|148
|573
|162
|78
|.283
|Hoerner ChC
|131
|468
|132
|54
|.282
|J.Turner LAD
|125
|457
|128
|61
|.280
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 44; Alonso, New York, 40; Riley, Atlanta, 38; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Tellez, Milwaukee, 34; Olson, Atlanta, 32; Adames, Milwaukee, 31; M.Machado, San Diego, 31.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 131; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 114; Lindor, New York, 103; Arenado, St. Louis, 102; Cron, Colorado, 102; M.Machado, San Diego, 100; Olson, Atlanta, 99; Freeman, Los Angeles, 97; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Adames, Milwaukee, 96.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 21-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Darvish, San Diego, 16-8; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-4; Carrasco, New York, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 15-8; Webb, San Francisco, 15-9; Fried, Atlanta, 14-7; Rodón, San Francisco, 14-8.
