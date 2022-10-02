THROUGH OCTOBER 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Freeman LAD154593194114.327
McNeil NYM14452016870.323
Goldschmidt StL149556177105.318
T.Turner LAD15563418998.298
M.Machado SD14756716899.296
Arenado StL14655316273.293
S.Marte NYM11846613676.292
Bohm Phi14857316278.283
Hoerner ChC13146813254.282
J.Turner LAD12545712861.280

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 44; Alonso, New York, 40; Riley, Atlanta, 38; C.Walker, Arizona, 36; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 35; Tellez, Milwaukee, 34; Olson, Atlanta, 32; Adames, Milwaukee, 31; M.Machado, San Diego, 31.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 131; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 114; Lindor, New York, 103; Arenado, St. Louis, 102; Cron, Colorado, 102; M.Machado, San Diego, 100; Olson, Atlanta, 99; Freeman, Los Angeles, 97; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 97; Adames, Milwaukee, 96.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 21-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 17-7; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 16-1; Darvish, San Diego, 16-8; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 15-4; Carrasco, New York, 15-7; Bassitt, New York, 15-8; Webb, San Francisco, 15-9; Fried, Atlanta, 14-7; Rodón, San Francisco, 14-8.

