THROUGH APRIL 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor17652713.415
Bichette Tor18782911.372
Mateo Bal15461713.370
Guerrero Jr. Tor18702513.357
Verdugo Bos18692414.348
Hays Bal17642215.344
Kelenic Sea1551178.333
Dubón Hou14581911.328
France Sea17682215.324
Rutschman Bal17652110.323

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; Burger, Chicago, 5; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; M.Chapman, Toronto, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 17 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; A.García, Texas, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 16; Semien, Texas, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; 3 tied at 14.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; 13 tied at 2-0.

