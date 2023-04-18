THROUGH APRIL 17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|17
|65
|27
|13
|.415
|Bichette Tor
|18
|78
|29
|11
|.372
|Mateo Bal
|15
|46
|17
|13
|.370
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|18
|70
|25
|13
|.357
|Verdugo Bos
|18
|69
|24
|14
|.348
|Hays Bal
|17
|64
|22
|15
|.344
|Kelenic Sea
|15
|51
|17
|8
|.333
|Dubón Hou
|14
|58
|19
|11
|.328
|France Sea
|17
|68
|22
|15
|.324
|Rutschman Bal
|17
|65
|21
|10
|.323
Home Runs
Devers, Boston, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; Burger, Chicago, 5; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; M.Chapman, Toronto, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 17 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 21; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 20; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; A.García, Texas, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 17; Devers, Boston, 17; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 16; Semien, Texas, 16; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; 3 tied at 14.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 4-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 4-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; 13 tied at 2-0.
