THROUGH MAY 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bogaerts Bos321254319.344
Anderson ChW281153918.339
France Sea341344415.328
J.Crawford Sea321133715.327
J.Martinez Bos261013213.317
Benintendi KC311143611.316
Trout LAA311053327.314
Devers Bos331384322.312
O.Miller Cle26902821.311
Judge NYY321213728.306

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 12; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; 5 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Stanton, New York, 31; Judge, New York, 27; France, Seattle, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Ward, Los Angeles, 22; 3 tied at 21.

Pitching

Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; 7 tied at 3-0.

