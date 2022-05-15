THROUGH MAY 14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|32
|125
|43
|19
|.344
|Anderson ChW
|28
|115
|39
|18
|.339
|France Sea
|34
|134
|44
|15
|.328
|J.Crawford Sea
|32
|113
|37
|15
|.327
|J.Martinez Bos
|26
|101
|32
|13
|.317
|Benintendi KC
|31
|114
|36
|11
|.316
|Trout LAA
|31
|105
|33
|27
|.314
|Devers Bos
|33
|138
|43
|22
|.312
|O.Miller Cle
|26
|90
|28
|21
|.311
|Judge NYY
|32
|121
|37
|28
|.306
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 12; Alvarez, Houston, 11; Buxton, Minnesota, 10; Stanton, New York, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Ward, Los Angeles, 8; 5 tied at 7.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Stanton, New York, 31; Judge, New York, 27; France, Seattle, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Rizzo, New York, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 23; Naylor, Cleveland, 22; Ward, Los Angeles, 22; 3 tied at 21.
Pitching
Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-1; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 4-2; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; 7 tied at 3-0.
