THROUGH SEPTEMBER 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Seager Tex
|92
|370
|126
|70
|.341
|Y.Díaz TB
|115
|450
|145
|80
|.322
|Bichette Tor
|114
|484
|152
|54
|.314
|Ohtani LAA
|134
|494
|151
|102
|.306
|Yoshida Bos
|119
|459
|135
|65
|.294
|Merrifield Tor
|127
|484
|141
|63
|.291
|Tucker Hou
|133
|488
|142
|79
|.291
|Ju.Rodríguez Sea
|128
|544
|156
|83
|.287
|Turner Bos
|123
|472
|135
|80
|.286
|Hays Bal
|119
|438
|124
|63
|.283
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 33; Judge, New York, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 99; Tucker, Houston, 98; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Devers, Boston, 90; Bregman, Houston, 90; Turner, Boston, 88; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 88; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 84; T.Hernández, Seattle, 84; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 84.
Pitching
Bassitt, Toronto, 13-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 13-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Cole, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3.
