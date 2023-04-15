THROUGH APRIL 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor14532411.453
Guerrero Jr. Tor15592312.390
Bichette Tor15682511.368
Kelenic Sea1241157.366
Seager Tex1139147.359
France Sea14592113.356
Rutschman Bal1557209.351
Mateo Bal13401412.350
Urshela LAA1249179.347
Hays Bal15551915.345

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 7; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Judge, New York, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 13 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Mountcastle, Baltimore, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 17; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; Tucker, Houston, 13; A.García, Texas, 13; N.Lowe, Texas, 13; Rutschman, Baltimore, 13.

Pitching

Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; Cole, New York, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.

