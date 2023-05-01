THROUGH APRIL 30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|25
|89
|39
|12
|.438
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|28
|113
|41
|26
|.363
|T.Estrada SF
|26
|104
|36
|19
|.346
|Marsh Phi
|27
|85
|28
|17
|.329
|Hoerner ChC
|27
|119
|39
|21
|.328
|Nimmo NYM
|27
|99
|32
|17
|.323
|E.Díaz Col
|26
|84
|27
|10
|.321
|B.Reynolds Pit
|27
|103
|33
|17
|.320
|Stott Phi
|28
|123
|39
|9
|.317
|Castellanos Phi
|29
|112
|35
|23
|.313
Home Runs
Muncy, Los Angeles, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Wisdom, Chicago, 10; Murphy, Atlanta, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Olson, Atlanta, 8; Bellinger, Chicago, 7; Outman, Los Angeles, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 7; 6 tied at 6.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 28; Olson, Atlanta, 25; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 23; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Muncy, Los Angeles, 22; Murphy, Atlanta, 22; Gorman, St. Louis, 22; Lindor, New York, 22; Bohm, Philadelphia, 21; 4 tied at 20.
Pitching
Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-1; Steele, Chicago, 4-0; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Puk, Miami, 3-0; 9 tied at 3-1.
