THROUGH APRIL 30

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia25893912.438
Acuña Jr. Atl281134126.363
T.Estrada SF261043619.346
Marsh Phi27852817.329
Hoerner ChC271193921.328
Nimmo NYM27993217.323
E.Díaz Col26842710.321
B.Reynolds Pit271033317.320
Stott Phi28123399.317
Castellanos Phi291123523.313

Home Runs

Muncy, Los Angeles, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Wisdom, Chicago, 10; Murphy, Atlanta, 8; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Olson, Atlanta, 8; Bellinger, Chicago, 7; Outman, Los Angeles, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 28; Olson, Atlanta, 25; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 23; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Muncy, Los Angeles, 22; Murphy, Atlanta, 22; Gorman, St. Louis, 22; Lindor, New York, 22; Bohm, Philadelphia, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Pitching

Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-1; Steele, Chicago, 4-0; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Puk, Miami, 3-0; 9 tied at 3-1.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

