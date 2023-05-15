THROUGH MAY 14
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|39
|140
|45
|33
|.321
|Arozarena TB
|40
|150
|48
|27
|.320
|Bichette Tor
|40
|169
|54
|26
|.320
|M.Chapman Tor
|39
|145
|46
|21
|.317
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|38
|149
|47
|25
|.315
|Heim Tex
|34
|124
|39
|25
|.315
|Rizzo NYY
|41
|154
|48
|27
|.312
|Rooker Oak
|35
|117
|36
|19
|.308
|Hays Bal
|35
|126
|38
|20
|.302
|Rendon LAA
|30
|103
|31
|19
|.301
Home Runs
Rooker, Oakland, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; A.García, Texas, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; 5 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 42; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Semien, Texas, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 31; Heim, Texas, 30; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Vaughn, Chicago, 29; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.
