THROUGH MAY 14

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB391404533.321
Arozarena TB401504827.320
Bichette Tor401695426.320
M.Chapman Tor391454621.317
Guerrero Jr. Tor381494725.315
Heim Tex341243925.315
Rizzo NYY411544827.312
Rooker Oak351173619.308
Hays Bal351263820.302
Rendon LAA301033119.301

Home Runs

Rooker, Oakland, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; A.García, Texas, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; 5 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 42; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 35; Semien, Texas, 34; Mullins, Baltimore, 31; Heim, Texas, 30; Rooker, Oakland, 29; Vaughn, Chicago, 29; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 28.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you