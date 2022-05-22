THROUGH MAY 21

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Ward LAA301084027.370
Anderson ChW341404921.350
J.Martinez Bos331294520.349
Devers Bos401665627.337
Bogaerts Bos391484923.331
Arraez Min321023315.324
France Sea411645317.323
Benintendi KC391424512.317
Trout LAA371294033.310
Stanton NYY361394315.309

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 14; Alvarez, Houston, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Trout, Los Angeles, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 10; Ward, Los Angeles, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9; Devers, Boston, 9; 4 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Stanton, New York, 35; Judge, New York, 30; Story, Boston, 28; France, Seattle, 28; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Walsh, Los Angeles, 26; Rizzo, New York, 25; A.García, Texas, 25.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-1; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Cole, New York, 4-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; 4 tied at 4-1.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you