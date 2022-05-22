North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 94F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.