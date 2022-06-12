THROUGH JUNE 11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min511806633.367
J.Martinez Bos501966835.347
Devers Bos592458246.335
France Sea592347728.329
Bogaerts Bos582187037.321
Kirk Tor511575025.318
Judge NYY572176850.313
Benintendi KC572146621.308
J.Crawford Sea562046228.304
Alvarez Hou531925838.302

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13; Devers, Boston, 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 59; Judge, New York, 48; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 40; A.García, Texas, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 39; France, Seattle, 38; Stanton, New York, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; 2 tied at 36.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-1; 4 tied at 5-2.

