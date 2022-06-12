THROUGH JUNE 11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|51
|180
|66
|33
|.367
|J.Martinez Bos
|50
|196
|68
|35
|.347
|Devers Bos
|59
|245
|82
|46
|.335
|France Sea
|59
|234
|77
|28
|.329
|Bogaerts Bos
|58
|218
|70
|37
|.321
|Kirk Tor
|51
|157
|50
|25
|.318
|Judge NYY
|57
|217
|68
|50
|.313
|Benintendi KC
|57
|214
|66
|21
|.308
|J.Crawford Sea
|56
|204
|62
|28
|.304
|Alvarez Hou
|53
|192
|58
|38
|.302
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13; Devers, Boston, 13.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 59; Judge, New York, 48; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 40; A.García, Texas, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 39; France, Seattle, 38; Stanton, New York, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37; 2 tied at 36.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-1; 4 tied at 5-2.
